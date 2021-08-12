CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Head to Head Analysis

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CEMIG alerts:

This table compares CEMIG and Brookfield Renewable’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEMIG $4.89 billion 0.83 $555.62 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A -$2.74 billion N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares CEMIG and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEMIG 13.38% 7.35% 2.39% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CEMIG and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEMIG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

CEMIG presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 690.70%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given CEMIG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEMIG is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of CEMIG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CEMIG has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CEMIG beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.