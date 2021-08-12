Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 49.95 ($0.65). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.65), with a volume of 15,205 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £72.70 million and a PE ratio of -61.88.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s payout ratio is -0.63%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.