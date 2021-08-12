Centaur Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $591,752.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

