Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.73. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 354,633 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBR. UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

