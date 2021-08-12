Centric Swap Price Up 8.1% This Week (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centric Swap has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $356,643.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

