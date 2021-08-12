Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,943. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

