Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

CPYYY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.71. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,943. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

