Centrifuge Reaches Market Capitalization of $79.65 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $79.65 million and approximately $746,032.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00047155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00155170 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,012.86 or 0.99543690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.71 or 0.00870674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,232,021 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.