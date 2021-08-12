Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.54. 721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,025. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 million, a PE ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.67. Centrus Energy has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

LEU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock valued at $662,137. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Centrus Energy worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.