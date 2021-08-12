Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CERE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

CERE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

