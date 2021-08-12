CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,430. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,478,000 after buying an additional 374,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,769,000 after purchasing an additional 301,807 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,244. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

