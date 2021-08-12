CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $157,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CGI by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,483,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,561,000 after buying an additional 620,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CGI by 946.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,110.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,726,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $89.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.67. CGI has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

