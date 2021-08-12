CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Trading 10.3% Higher

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s share price traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.36. 99,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 120,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

The stock has a market cap of C$681.59 million and a PE ratio of -61.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.26.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

