CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Hits $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, CHADS VC has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $222.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00055419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.93 or 0.00870603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00110001 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001930 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,111,010 coins and its circulating supply is 47,604,830 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

