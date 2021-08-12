Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Hits $0.50

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $14.50 million and $1.01 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CRYPTO:CGG) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

