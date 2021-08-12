Chainlink (LINK) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $24.88 or 0.00055896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.00881305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00110965 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00150000 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 444,509,554 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

