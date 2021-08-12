ChainX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 12th. ChainX has a total market cap of $47.15 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for $4.30 or 0.00009500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ChainX has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00140750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00154248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,026.72 or 0.99533427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.38 or 0.00869583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.