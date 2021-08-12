Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.43.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $399.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $420.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.