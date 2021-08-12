Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $363.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $399.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.19. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $197.33 and a fifty-two week high of $420.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

