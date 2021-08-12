Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) traded down 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.08 and last traded at $3.10. 236,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 377,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05).

About Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF)

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

