ChartEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,575.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $222,266.57 and approximately $5,575.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00144438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00152864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,164.33 or 0.99570004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00872317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

