Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,024 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.44. 105,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,879. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.12. The stock has a market cap of $173.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

