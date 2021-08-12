Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.9% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 36,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,905 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.55. The company had a trading volume of 147,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $322.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

