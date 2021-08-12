Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,576 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $72,249,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $26,459,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.01. The stock had a trading volume of 872 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.47. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

