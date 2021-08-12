Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 27,660 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 81.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Axonics worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Health Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 20.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $2,396,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $9,020,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,805,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,486,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $379,140.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,429.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,394 shares of company stock worth $4,326,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.23. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $70.46.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

