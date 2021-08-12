Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 67,258 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Southern Copper by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.90. 11,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,117. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.54. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.30.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

