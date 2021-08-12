Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.43. The stock had a trading volume of 58,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,739. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $218.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.