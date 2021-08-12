Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 172.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Crown by 13.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 30.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Crown by 4.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.26. 3,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,922. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

