Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.47.

LLY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $263.98. 59,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,928. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $273.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock worth $334,484,711 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

