Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,106 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 130,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155,733 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after purchasing an additional 501,896 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPC traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.98. 2,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.20. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $88.99 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

