Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $5.15 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. 378,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64.

RHHBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a $46.42 target price on Roche and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.