Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1,638.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 96,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 118,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,604 shares of company stock worth $37,142,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. 115,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

