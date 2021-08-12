Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,755 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

NYSE:SYF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.03. 54,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,864. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

