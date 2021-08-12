Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 161,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 959,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,500,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 118,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

