Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,709,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,072,000 after buying an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after buying an additional 699,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,094,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,638,000 after buying an additional 154,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

NEE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.64. 232,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.79 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.