Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 474,445 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3,788.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,969 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,445 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $15.19. 326,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,688,377. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.