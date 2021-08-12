Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,102 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 519,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,432,032 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $245.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,410,400. The company has a market cap of $227.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $192.12 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

