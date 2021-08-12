Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 72,000 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $113,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. 3,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,977. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

