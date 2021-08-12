Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,537 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 372.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,364 shares of company stock valued at $270,928. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of BXMT stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,306. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

