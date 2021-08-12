Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,565 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,776,464 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Service Co. International stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.77. 6,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,955. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.16.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

