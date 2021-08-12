Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,001 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 82,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 992,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,320 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,856,021. The firm has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

