Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,779 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $367.60. The company had a trading volume of 67,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,569. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $384.60. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.