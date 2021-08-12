Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,720. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.48.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

