Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 68,691 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,691 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $47,993,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 384,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,158,000 after buying an additional 311,132 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $28,514,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after buying an additional 263,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after buying an additional 242,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of LAMR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.60. 759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,357. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.33. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.