Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,635 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 388,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after acquiring an additional 62,304 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 13,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $7,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

BABA traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.84. 336,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33. The stock has a market cap of $521.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

