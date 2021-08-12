Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,589 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,238. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

