Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Snap-on by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Snap-on by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

Shares of SNA traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $228.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.54. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $138.94 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.