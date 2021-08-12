ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $163,279.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.63 or 0.99992080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

