Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.24.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Chegg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Chegg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. Chegg has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -159.92, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

