Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.30. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 55.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

CHMI stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 74,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 714.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

