Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

CVX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.64. 7,377,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.85. The firm has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

