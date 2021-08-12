Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 89,098 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 5.13% of Dynavax Technologies worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,604,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,904,000 after purchasing an additional 657,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,096,000 after purchasing an additional 366,990 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 79,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,658,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,808,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

